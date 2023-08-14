Understanding the Nov. 7th Ohio Anti-Parent/Anti-Woman Amendment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Visit rtlaohio.org for details. Ohio is in a battle to protect life! On 11/7/23, Ohioans will vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that will radically change Ohio laws, particularly regarding abortion but also any decision a minor might have regarding his or her reproductive systems. Come join the fight. Volunteer to help at volunteer.createdequal.org today!