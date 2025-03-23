CTP 20250325 S2EMarSecial13 Music Weeks Wk 3 Ep 2 Ben Barnes Entertainment Music Health Connectivity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP MUSIC WEEKS started Mon March 10th...
WEEK THREE OF MUSIC WEEKS (Mar M-F 10-28) EPISODES...
3-1: Monday March 24: Franklin Sane Bowie Impersonator
3-2: Tuesday March 25: Benjamin Barnes Hard-Violin
3-3: Wednesday March 26: Kristi Jacques (Feb Health Weeks extension/bonus also)
3-4: Thursday March 27: G'Sta loss/music/recovery
3-5: Friday March 28: CJPlain "The Music God"
CTP MUSIC WEEKS multiple days spanning a couple weeks of Music/Entertainment related Guests episodes that will be a lot of Fun and break mainly from Faith and/or Politics (unless the Guest goes there) focusing on “Entertainment” fare coming March or April of 2025 including Benjamin Barnes, Lady Redneck, John Vento and his Nieds Hotel Band, Adam Blaylock (Heart Songs podcast), Jam Your Gram (Singing Telegrams, yes they are still a thing), Michael William (US Veteran and former Police Officer), Marcus Manderson (BarryManilow-esque, writes Jingles too), Kristi Jacques, "The Music God" CJPlain (relax folks, "Music" God as many Artists joke they are ROCK GOD's), HeIsTheArtist, Franklin Sane (for those that will get the Bowie reference), also focus on Music Censorship episode (including talk of “Professor Of Rock” Taboo Tunes YouTube shows), more.