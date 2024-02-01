The man of destruction is near!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #42; A study in Daniel chapters 8 & 9 give great insight into the end time events concerning the antichrist. Can you recognize the Great Tribulation being built all around you? When it finally comes to fruition, the antichrist will be revealed! Then the 7 years of demonic, deception and destruction will begin in earnest.