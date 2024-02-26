Seven Types of Restorative Rest to Heal Our Mind, Body and Soul - Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith

Sleep is only one part of the bigger picture of rest, says Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith, an internal medicine physician and CEO of Restorasis. After struggling with severe burnout and mental fatigue, Saundra went on a journey to discover how to truly rest not only her body, but her mind and soul, as well. She describes seven integral types of rest: mental, spiritual, emotional, social, sensory, creative, and physical. Most people, she explains, have work ethic but no rest ethic. “For some of us, we’ve wrapped our worth up in our work, so if we’re not working, we don’t feel worthy or valuable,” Saundra adds. She also breaks down how culture contributes to this endless cycle of exhaustion, and how we can break that toxic cycle for good!









TAKEAWAYS





Mental rest is perhaps the most important type of rest and most frequently needed





If you’ve ever been physically exhausted but unable to sleep because of a racing mind, that’s a sign of a “mental rest deficit”





People are busier than ever, largely because of how our culture is set up to encourage busyness above all else





We’re using energy throughout the day for every task, so you have to be mindful of how you spend that energy and how to regain it









