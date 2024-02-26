BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Seven Types of Restorative Rest to Heal Our Mind, Body and Soul - Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith
Counter Culture Mom
Sleep is only one part of the bigger picture of rest, says Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith, an internal medicine physician and CEO of Restorasis. After struggling with severe burnout and mental fatigue, Saundra went on a journey to discover how to truly rest not only her body, but her mind and soul, as well. She describes seven integral types of rest: mental, spiritual, emotional, social, sensory, creative, and physical. Most people, she explains, have work ethic but no rest ethic. “For some of us, we’ve wrapped our worth up in our work, so if we’re not working, we don’t feel worthy or valuable,” Saundra adds. She also breaks down how culture contributes to this endless cycle of exhaustion, and how we can break that toxic cycle for good!



TAKEAWAYS


Mental rest is perhaps the most important type of rest and most frequently needed


If you’ve ever been physically exhausted but unable to sleep because of a racing mind, that’s a sign of a “mental rest deficit”


People are busier than ever, largely because of how our culture is set up to encourage busyness above all else


We’re using energy throughout the day for every task, so you have to be mindful of how you spend that energy and how to regain it



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

TEDx Rest video: https://bit.ly/3HJSSTz

Sacred Rest book: https://amzn.to/42UA0ev

Set Free to Live Free book: https://amzn.to/42RtQvB

Rest Quiz: https://www.restquiz.com/quiz/rest-quiz-test/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. SAUNDRA DALTON-SMITH

Website: https://www.drdaltonsmith.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrSaundraDaltonSmith

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drdaltonsmith/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drdaltonsmith/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrDaltonSmith

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/drdaltonsmith/

Podcast: https://bit.ly/49cB0wx


🔗 CONNECT WITH I CHOOSE MY BEST LIFE

Website: https://ichoosemybestlife.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Jase Medical: (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


Keywords
healingmindenergymedicinesoulrestbodyphysicaltina griffincounter culture mom showrestorativedr sauner dalton smithrestorasis
