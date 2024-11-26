Nick Fuentes talks about Howard Lutnick running the Trump Transition Team & his ally Jared Kushner helping him recruit personnel.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nick Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) talks about Howard Lutnick running the Trump Transition Team & his ally Jared Kushner helping him recruit personnel.
Nick also says there is a Red Dawn style invasion on our country by Israel.
https://x.com/Kaizerrev/status/1845239849499889749
Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/nickjfuentes
Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
Twitter: https://x.com/nickjfuentes
Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial
America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ
AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3
Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com
Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes
AFPAC: https://afpac.events
America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org
Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF