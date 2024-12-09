BREAKING: WESTERN COUP IN SYRIA! - Assad To Step Down? - Israeli Backed Rebels Take Damascus!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the western coup underway in Syria as Assad faces stepping down as leader due to Israeli, US and Turkish backed rebels taking over the country and managing to seize Homs and Damascus.

Bashar Al Assad has long been an enemy of the west for his refusal to not be part of the international Rothschild backed banking system.

Syria was once one of the richest, safest and prosperous countries in the Middle East before the US and Israel armed and funded ISIS and committed false flag attacks in the region to shift closer to an eventual war with Iran to kick off World War 3.

Russian and Iranian military are under attack in Syria by these Israeli backed HTS who were previously "Al Nusra."

This is the leadup to and the excuse for the Great Reset which was planned long ago. A technocratic world order.

Iran, one of Russia's top allies is a main target and with this, we will see a world war combining conflict between Russian & Ukraine with Israel, Iran, China, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Taiwan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia and many others.

This is a staged power shift from the west to the east and Assad is standing in the way. Do not fall for the propaganda.





