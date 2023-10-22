The explosion destroyed Nova Poshta Terminal in Kharkiv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
An explosion from a missile hit destroyed the Nova Poshta Terminal in Korotych village, Kharkiv. Russia claims that the explosion was caused by S-300, when a spent missile fell as a result of Ukrainian air defenses. Ukraine claims to have found the remains of Russian S-300 missile. However, Nova Poshta has long participated and been closely involved in supplying logistics to Ukrainian military.
Mirrored -