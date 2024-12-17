© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Pfizer jabs are all full of SV40. SV40 was what, in my day, we put into mice to make them grow tumors...And we are putting this into humans...These people behind Moderna and Pfizer are just pure, pure evil, and they must be held to account."
Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London, describes for Charles Kovess, et al. during a recent discussion with Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics International how Pfizer's COVID injections are "full of SV40," which is what is "put into mice to make them grow tumors." Dalgleish, an outspoken critic of the COVID injections, says that "the people behind Moderna and Pfizer are just pure, pure evil, and they must be held to account."
