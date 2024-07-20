Francis Hunt: Surviving the Coming Neo-Feudal Reset & Surveillance Finance Grid

Francis Hunt discusses the coming economic collapse and reset which will create a neo-feudal system. It's the statists versus the citizens, not nations versus nations. A surveillance finance grid is being set up where you'll be tracked, traced, and punished for social crimes while assets will be tokenized. It's important to have optionality which means internationalizing, moving to another country, and figuring out your best tax structure. The dollar will have a blow-off spike as part of a death knell. There is a floating zeppelin (e.g. BlackRock, Vanguard, Oligarchic Tech, Military-Industrial-Complex) that moves from nation to nation extracting wealth. Despite the grim situation, people can take the bull by the horns and position themselves well for opportunity.





About Francis Hunt

Francis is a trader, first and foremost. Unlike most educators in the trading space, Francis walks the walk and talks the talk, with 30 years of experience in trading his own capital on various markets and instruments. Through this passion for trading and his relentless study of markets, theories and everything related to trading, he derived for his own benefit, the Hunt Volatility Funnel trading methodology, a systemized approach that answers the key question – what is the next most profitable trade?





Because the actual price of an asset is the truest reflection of all the factors that influence it, Francis believes that effective technical analysis – the study of price action over time – is all that is needed to formulate result-driven trade ideas.





Indeed, with all the market manipulation and high-frequency trading operations currently in play, technical analysis is all that can be relied upon when it comes to formulating future price trends. A trained eye can often spot such manipulative practices – as is the case with HVF traders. The HVF methodology is therefore based purely on technical analysis with the fundamental reasons often following to justify a price move rather than pre-emptively explaining it.





Francis is passionate about sharing his knowledge and understanding of markets through the utilization of his HVF trading methodology. With entertaining anecdotes and careful guidance of his students, he has already trained a large community of hundreds of traders, and helped them transform from complete newbies to seasoned trading professionals.





But why teach? Why not keep this method to himself? Francis genuinely loves sharing his knowledge and method with others who are committed to finding freedom through trading. Plus, by teaching, it strengthens his own trading abilities while building a vibrant community of highly successful HVF traders who share their trade ideas for the benefit of the entire community.





If you see value in these principles and you would like to find out how the HVF Method can aid your trading and investing efforts, we invite you to book a call to get started.





