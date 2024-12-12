Supermodel killed by VAXX poison induced brain bleed

MSM says the brain bleed was caused by "long covid." There is no such thing as covid. She was injected with poison which causes brain bleeds. News anchor Jovita Moore died from the same condition.

8 November 2024 - "Supermodel Georgina Cooper dead aged 46: Shocked fashion world mourns one of the faces of 90s 'Cool Britannia' and friend of Kate Moss after her death on Greek island"

"British supermodel Georgina Cooper - an icon of ‘Cool Britannia’ and a friend of Kate Moss - has tragically died at the age of 46 on a Greek island just months after she married, MailOnline can reveal today.

Tributes have poured in from fellow catwalk stars including Jade Parfitt, Erin O'Connor, Jodie Kidd and Helena Christensen, who called her a 'ray of light' whose 'achievements in the industry were huge'.

The mother-of-one was with her new husband Nigel on Kos when she fell ill. She was initially taken to the island's main hospital but her condition was so serious doctors arranged for an air ambulance to fly her to Crete which has better facilities.

Staff rushed her to intensive care where she stayed for five days before passing away and her body was flown back to England last week.

Her former agent, Dean Goodman told MailOnline today: ‘She loved Greece and told me that she was going back with her new husband - but she has tragically died there a fortnight ago.

‘Georgina had been unwell during Covid and had developed some health problems and had been in and out of hospital. But she had plans for the future. She had just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar’.

Georgina was spotted by a modelling agency at the age of 13 and her first major breakthrough came when she appeared in a Bon Jovi music-video when she was 15.

She then became one of the faces of the 1990s and was dubbed London's 'original gap toothed girl', working as a muse for celebrated photographer Corinne Day, the biggest names in the world of fashion and appearing on the cover of US Vogue and The Face."

https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/news/article-14059203/Supermodel-Georgina-Cooper-dead-aged-46-Shocked-fashion-world-mourns-one-faces-90s-Cool-Britannia-friend-Kate-Moss-death-Greek-island-Kos.html

