Attack on Innocence - Why Are They Targeting Kids?

Filmmaker Simon Esler discusses the evidence in what's behind the the rise in puberty blockers, hormone therapy and double mastectomies.
A mental health crisis that coincides perfectly with the introduction of smartphones, social media and gender theory.
More importantly, how can parents fight back and protect their children.
