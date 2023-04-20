BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Attack on Innocence - Why Are They Targeting Kids?
Justin Barclay
Justin Barclay
17 views • 04/20/2023

Filmmaker Simon Esler discusses the evidence in what's behind the the rise in puberty blockers, hormone therapy and double mastectomies. A mental health crisis that coincides perfectly with the introduction of smartphones, social media and gender theory. More importantly, how can parents fight back and protect their children.
Film: https://www.daughtersofthewestfilm.com
Use promo code JUSTIN http://MyPillow.com/Justin

http://PrepareWithJustin.com

#ad
 FInd Justin..
Podcast: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-westmichiganlivewith-28276509/?keyid%5B0%5D=West%20Michigan%20Live%20with%20Justin%20Barclay&pname=podcast_profile&sc=widget_share

 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JustinBarclay LOCALS: https://justinbarclay.locals.com

 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MrJustinBarclay

 Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrjustinbarclay

 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mrjustinbarclay

 Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@mrjustinbarclay

 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrjustinbarclay

 Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/mrjustinbarclay Gab: https://gab.com/MrJustinBarclay

 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrjustinbarclay

 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OvxYfTftZdRk/

 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrjustinbarclay

 Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/onboarding/?redirect=%2Fusers%2Fu%2Fmrjustinbarclay%2Fposts

 Substack: https://substack.com/profile/41993224-justin-barclay

attackinnocencejustin barclay
