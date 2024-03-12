Pets in Love





Mar 11, 2024





Please Stop "Euthanasia"! Poor Dog Tearfully Begged in Desperation

Do you think fertility drugs would be the right thing for this dog just because the owner can no longer take care of her?





In the town of Düzce, a tiny dog named Alba faced the harsh reality of life. Abandoned by her owner, Alba was taken to the pet hospital, desperately in need of care. However, her owner, heartlessly, refused treatment and opted for euthanasia. Alba's fate took a drastic turn when a compassionate stranger intervened. Witnessing the injustice, this kind soul decided to adopt Alba, giving her a second chance at life.

And so, the battle between life and death began.





