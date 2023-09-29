BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Beginning of the END? Clay Clark and Aaron Antis
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
52 views • 09/29/2023

Clay Clark and Aaron Antis reveal stunning similarities between Revelations and current events.  Are we in the End of Days?


The Reawaken America Tour returns to Miami.  Clay is the founder of a successful marketing firm, a world-class entertainment company, a successful chain of men’s grooming businesses, a party rental company, a video production company, a real estate company, an advertising firm, and the massively successful online business school and business coach platform, ThriveTimeShow.com.

Clay is the founder of Thrive15 and the constant wallet-losing former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year.” He has been described by the folks at Yahoo as the “Jim Carey of Entrepreneurship.” He was “Metro Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year” at the age of 20 and the “U.S. Chamber National Blue Ribbon Quality Award Winner” at the age of 27. As the result of his tireless tenacity and honey badger work ethic, he’s been able to found and co-found several successful multi-million dollar businesses including: DJ Connection, Elephant in the Room Men’s Grooming Lounge, EpicPhotos.com, MakeYourLifeEpic.com, etc.


Liberty Monks
www.libertymonks.com
