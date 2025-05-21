BrightLearn - The Great Taking: Financial Collapse Insights, an interview with David Webb

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former hedge fund manager David Webb discusses his alarming findings in The Great Taking, warning that modern financial systems have covertly stripped individuals of true asset ownership, leaving stocks, bonds, and even bank accounts vulnerable to confiscation during crises—and urging preparedness through debt reduction and tangible investments.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.