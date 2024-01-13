Intro To Morning Manna - January 12, 2024 - Matthew 1 (Recording)

Morning Manna nourishes the spirit and sets the tone for the day. Through insightful biblical teachings, uplifting messages, and fervent prayer, this program invigorates viewers with spiritual nourishment and strengthens their faith. Join us on this transformative journey of encountering God's presence and receiving divine wisdom, all in the morning's first light.

Morning Manna is more than a podcast—it's an essential spiritual tool, a beacon guiding you toward a deeper, more intimate relationship with God.

Rick Wiles and Dr. Raymond Burkhart take listeners deep into the heart of Scripture, line by line, shedding new light on familiar passages and uncovering hidden treasures within lesser-known texts.

With their unique blend of scholarly insight and down-to-earth communication, they transform complex biblical concepts into practical life lessons. Whether you're grappling with a spiritual question or seeking encouragement for the day, Morning Manna provides thought-provoking content that speaks to your heart and invigorates your faith.















