Swedish CB90 boats & USVs can now use lightweight torpedoes to engage targets at a distance

Swedish CB90 boats and USVs can now use lightweight torpedoes to engage targets at a distance

On March 28, 2025, the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration announced the successful completion of combat maritime trials of the lightweight Torpedo 47 (Tp 47), launched from the CB90 landing craft.

Initially, these torpedoes were planned to equip submarines and corvettes, but the Swedish Armed Forces and defense company Saab decided to integrate Tp 47 onto other platforms as well. The test firings were deemed successful.





Tp 47 specifications:

▪️Size: 2850 mm x 400 mm

▪️Weight: around 340 kg

▪️Speed: around 35 knots or 65 km/h

▪️Range: around 20 km

▪️Digital active/passive sonar MS4

CB90 is a fast assault craft developed by the Swedish shipbuilder Dockstavarvet, now part of Saab, and is widely used by the Swedish forces for amphibious missions.

The CB90 boats have also been transferred by Sweden to Ukraine and are used by the GUR for operations in the Black Sea. Officially, more than 30 CB90 boats have been provided. Equipping such a large number of boats with torpedoes could add operational flexibility to the so-called "mosquito fleet".

✨ But the more significant event is Saab's separate demonstration of the use of Tp 47 from USVs. That is, a torpedo originally developed for submarines can now be employed from unmanned surface/underwater platforms. And in the case of simultaneous use of several such systems against a target, it will be equivalent to an attack by a submarine. This timely development of unmanned systems and their symbiosis with satellite communications is turning the "mosquito fleet" into a dangerous swarm around the Crimean peninsula.





Dva majora