Judge Napolitano calls out the absurdity of trying to remove former PDJTrump from the ballot.

NEWSMAX: "Donald Trump's name cannot be removed from any ballot if he has not been convicted of an insurrection."
Judge Andrew Napolitano calls out the absurdity of trying to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot.
