Freeing Kursk Region: Advance of Russian Forces in Cherkasske Porechnoye

Events in Kursk Region continue to develop rapidly. It's been a short time since our report, and footage has appeared online confirming the entry of the Russian Armed Forces into the center of Cherkasske Porechnoye.

The video shows fighters of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment stationed near the local Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross. Currently, about half of the settlement is already under the control of Russian troops.

The situation in the southern part of the settlement is still not fully known. However, according to some reports, under the onslaught of the Russian Armed Forces, Ukrainian formations are retreating towards the Ivashkovsky farmstead.

Adding:

Ukraine is preparing a third strike on the Crimean Bridge, according to Oleksiy Neizhpapa, the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy.

The statement was cited by The Guardian.

The Vice Admiral expressed confidence that Kiev would be able to destroy the Kerch Bridge.

“The Russians are aware that we are actively discussing the third operation. There’s a saying: ‘Third time’s the charm,’” Neizhpapa said in an interview.