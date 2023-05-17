© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Decline It!” - Dr. Mike Yeadon Issues Dire Warning About Digital IDs And CBDCs“What they’re going to do next, I promise you. I just know it. They’re going to impose a digital ID on everybody,” attested Dr. Mike Yeadon.
“Decline it!” he emphasized. “You do not need a digital ID to live your peaceful life. Evidence: the last hundreds of years.”
Watch the entirety of Dr. Yeadon’s impassioned speech on #CHDTV:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/truth-be-told-rally-or-london-or-may-13th-or-1pm-bst-or-8am-est-or-trafalgar/truth-be-told-rally-or-london-or-may-13th-or-1pm-bst-or-8am-est-or-trafalgar-livestream/