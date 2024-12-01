Sitzenkrieg II

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the second Sitzenkrieg because we are in the second week of World War III. It is different than the first obviously, but this is the way major wars develop, slowly and quietly until the great explosion. Unless it can be headed off at the pass. Yes, the calvary may arrive in time, but there are about 50 days for it to get here and avoid a major nuclear war.