"An Intentional Special", 10-6-24 - Hurricane Helene Update with Christie Hutcherson

Christie shares with us all about the responses to Hurricane Helene -- the details of several citizen-powered organizations that are actually helping the victims as well as the pathetic and miniscule response of our own government to this historic disaster which is truly of epic proportions. Please view this update and donate today to help those who are trying desperately to recover from this devastating storm. Thank you for whatever you can give to this herculean effort.





