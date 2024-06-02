© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus Christ: Not The Nice Guy
36 views • 11 months ago
- We live in revolutionary times and the Church is completely silent and moved off the playing field. Why?
- Jesus Christ in the Gospel according to St. Matthew is not the all-forgiving nice guy that he is portrayed to be.
- Evangelicalism as a bankrupt religion serving as a place-holder for making a real difference in our countries.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
bloodandfaith.com
