BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

15 Forbidden Places Kept Secret by Governments
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
189 views • 04/20/2024

15 Forbidden Places Kept Secret by Governments


Top Fives


Governments around the world are responsible for the safety and security of their populations, but they aren’t always so forthcoming about everything that they do. There are countless facilities that, for various reasons, are strictly off limits and kept from public knowledge… and it’s only thanks to open sourced mapping projects and the ease of sharing information online that they’re coming to light. From classified testing facilities, to training camps, strange anomalies, and strategic installations… it’s time to take a closer look at 15 forbidden places kept secret by governments.


https://youtu.be/6y37Pgjnhqs?si=yWEh-4O-hsDZsN3p


Keywords
secret15 forbiddenplaces keptby governments
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy