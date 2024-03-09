Our generation doesn't understand what WAR with capital letters means. Heroism, bravery, loyalty. Does it have any meaning when millions are being slaughtered by people they have never met before? Have we already forgotten what our grandparents thought to us? Did we actually listened to anything they said?

Footage from the movie, "Saving Private Ryan".

◾️The Doomsday Clock is closer than ever to midnight, and most of us would simply be gone in a flash of light and heat. Would the future generations forgive us if we are to repeat history for a third time?