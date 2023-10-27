InfoWars - Jay Dyer - Secret Plan For World Socialist Dictatorship EXPOSED - 10-27-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jay Dyer of https://www.jaysanalysis.com/ hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and reveals the Hegelian dialectic being used to usher in a one world government.
Our limited edition Brain Force Ultra is now 60% OFF! Get it today!
Save 40% on our Vitamin D3 Gummies NOW! Families LOVE this!
Alex Jones' latest bestselling book ‘The Great Awakening' is NOW AVAILABLE! Secure your limited edition autographed today!