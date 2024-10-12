BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pfizer Insider Reveals Vaccinated People Will Soon Start 'Bleeding From Every Orifice'
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
9489 views • 8 months ago

Covid vaccinated individuals contain dormant nanopathogens in their bodies that can be activated by an 18 gigahertz signal on the 5G network, according to a Pfizer insider who reveals that once triggered, these pathogens can cause catastrophic health effects, ranging from sudden heart and brain explosions to uncontrollable bleeding from every orifice.

It may sound extreme, but according to the Pfizer insider, the elite have already begun activating these dormant pathogens. As people worldwide begin experiencing alarming symptoms this week - such as bleeding from the eyes and sudden heart explosions - the horrifying results are unfolding before our eyes.

Startling evidence points to a planned Marburg epidemic - an event that has already been paid for U.S. taxpayer dollars through last year’s PREP Act.




Tags: mRNA,    Pfizer, Moderna, Marburg epidemic, vaccinated, nanobots, Marburg, PREP act, depopulation, democide, COVID vaccine, COVID, vaccine, COVID 19, 5g, nanopathogens, 18 gigahertz, 5G network, insider, pathogens, sudden heart, brain explosions, uncontrollable bleeding, bleeding, orifice, elite, dormant pathogens, bleeding from the eyes, heart explosions

