Kherson Market - Mobilization Officers are trying to get a New Victim to be sent to a Meat Grinder - pelts them with rotten fruit

Kherson market: mobilization officers are trying to get a new victim to be sent to a meat grinder.
The people do not give up and pelt them with rotten fruit.
The police and TCC(military recruitment) employees tried to grab the man, but they stood up for him. Sellers and market visitors threw tomatoes at them and hit them with a plastic bottle.