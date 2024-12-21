Melbourne Freedom Rally 21 December 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video records the rally/gathering at Parliament House and the two speeches at the Bourke Street Mall. These speeches are designed to help passes-by become aware of issues that threaten freedom, safety and health. There are a lot of government decisions that prove to be crimes against humanity and we must never comply to any evil mandate and instead earnestly push back against every attempt to enslave us.