Idaho Judge TARGETS Ammon Bundy: CORRUPT Hospital Sues Bundy After He SAVED Baby Cyrus From CPS

Once again Ammon Bundy is taking a stand and fighting tyranny.

Ammon Bundy is here to talk about his stand against a kangaroo court and a pro child abduction hospital.

Neighbors and friends have rallied around Ammon Bundy and are keeping authorities from making an arrest.

In an act of retaliation, the hospital filed the lawsuit against Bundy because they failed to permanently kidnap baby Cyrus.

The Sheriff initially refused the judge's order to arrest Ammon Bundy but then Saint Luke’s Hospital sued the Sheriff's office.

In the midst of a stand off between officers and residents who are preventing the arrest of Bundy, he has appealed his case in federal court.

St. Luke’s hospital is using one of the largest and most powerful law firms in Idaho called Holland & Hart.

The hospital is using the donations of charitable Idahoans to crush their political enemies.

To get organized and protect you and your neighbor's rights go to http://PeoplesRights.org

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

