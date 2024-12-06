BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MANKIND Part 6: Heaven or Hell
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
6 months ago

Every human on earth is born with a sinful nature that automatically sentences him to eternal death in the Lake of Fire. The first covenant was flawed because man could not hold up his part of the agreement. The second covenant is perfect because it is exclusively between God the Father and God the Son and mankind only receives the benefits of the redemption provided.

The salvation package includes complete forgiveness, eternal life, physical and spiritual healing, freedom from demons, and the baptism of the Holy Spirit with the associated gifts. Each person must examine God's offer and make the choice to accept or reject it. God won't force eternal life on anyone; you must come of your own free will and ask Jesus to be your Lord and Savior.

The problem is that most people don't want anything to do with Jesus. They like the benefits but not the responsibilities. Trying to remain neutral is same as rejecting Jesus and also condemns you to eternal death. It is important to recognize that God doesn't want that to happen; you make it happen by refusing His free offer of eternal life. You are ultimately responsible for choosing where you will spend eternity.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1571.pdf

RLJ-1571 -- OCTOBER 30, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


eternal lifejesus christresponsibilitylake of firefree willredemptionphysical healingspiritual giftsspiritual healingbaptism of the holy spiritgod the fathersinful naturegod the sonlord and savioreternal deathfirst covenantflawed agreementsecond covenantsalvation packagecomplete forgivenessfreedom from demonsaccept or rejectgods offereternal life choice
