They're Getting Crazy

The Culture War Is Shifting
* We’re winning.
* It doesn’t feel like it because we’ve lost for so long.
* Leftists don’t know what to do — and are showing their asses.
* They want you weak and helpless.
* This is being done deliberately.
* They’re gaslighting us about child sex trafficking (along with everything else).
* Don’t fall for it; it’s another trick.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 11 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v2zehgo-dont-fall-for-it-its-another-trick-ep.-2044-07112023.html