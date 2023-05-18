BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Naomi Wolf Details Her Latest Jaw-Dropping Findings Regarding Pfizer's Bioweapon Injections
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
Follow
14
Download MP3
Share
Report
4483 views • 05/18/2023

(May 17, 2023) Emerald Robinson interviews Dr. Naomi Wolf about the new War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project 'Report 71' concerning musculoskeletal adverse events. Dr. Wolf then goes on to explain that the lipid nanoparticles contained in the injections have also been known to destroy fertility, alter hormone levels, and alter sexual behavior since at least 2017. 


Report 71: Musculoskeletal Adverse Events of Special Interest:https://dailyclout.io/report-71-musculoskeletal-adverse-events-of-special-interest/


The Daily Clout:  https://dailyclout.io/


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/EmeraldRobinson


Video source:  https://rumble.com/v2oc0b4-dr.-naomi-wolf-details-her-latest-jaw-dropping-findings-regarding-pfizers-c.html

Keywords
adverse eventsvaccinedepopulationhormonescrimes against humanityinfertilitynaomi wolfarthritisinjurieschronic fatigue syndromejoint painmuscle painpfizercovidemerald robinsonmusculoskeletal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy