Hello Inflation: Prophecy Fulfilling 02/06/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
122 views • 7 months ago

President Donald Trump said the sweeping tariffs that he has imposed on Mexico, Canada and China may cause some pain for Americans. It will hurt Americans by driving prices higher and slowing global growth. Prices on everything from cars to groceries will skyrocket.


Keywords
prophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanhello inflationprophecy fulfilling
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:30Tariff Pain Worth the Price

05:22Inflation Prophecies

15:06New Digital Checkbook

17:48American Flag Digital Dollar

22:24Inflation

25:19Mexican Cartels

