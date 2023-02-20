Permaculture Transition in Africa

This is a regenerative site install in Limuru, Kenya two months after the first bit of work. You can see permaculture principles here as well as a directions towards syntropic agroforestry in the orchard experiment. The biggest visual here is the contrast between monocultures and new mulched, water harvesting, poly cultures.

This is the pilot video for a long term project we are underway in Kenya. I maintain rights to the video as well as the song.