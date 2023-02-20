Permaculture Transition in Africa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a regenerative site install in Limuru, Kenya two months after the first bit of work. You can see permaculture principles here as well as a directions towards syntropic agroforestry in the orchard experiment. The biggest visual here is the contrast between monocultures and new mulched, water harvesting, poly cultures.
This is the pilot video for a long term project we are underway in Kenya. I maintain rights to the video as well as the song.