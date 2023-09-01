BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Dark Secrets Of Hollywood Revealed! | Jay Myers
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
100 views • 09/01/2023

The Dark Secrets Of Hollywood Revealed! | Jay Myers

Hollywood Conspiracy Files: Find out the secrets Hollywood's elite don't want you to know!

If you believe that the music and entertainment industry is there simply to entertain us and make money in the process for its artists, promoters, and producers, think again.

Popular music and its highly paid exponents are merely pawns of the Elite and are there to further manipulate our minds, especially those of impressionable youth and now even young children.

How Satanic and Illuminati symbolism are used in the entertainment industry. This is but a glimpse of the human corruption and degradation present in today's entertainment industry.

