morning-musings, beerandgear, brewsandviews, the-big-orange, trump, lnc-convention, libertarians

So the Libertarian Party has invited both Trump and Biden to speak at their national convention. Trump replied in the affirmative so he will attend. No response from the Biden admin yet. This should be a doozy. Maybe the Big Orange will start catering to the centrist Libertarians instead of the the people who will never accept him. We'll see but this should be a big boost for the LP and an interesting watch.

