Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 25, 2024 – NATO is finished! Revolutionary “Oreshnik” missile from Russia hits like COMETS from GOD

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





- Russia’s new “Oreshnik” missile system and how it works

- Like artificial comets from God

- NATO’s military is now obsolete

- Russia can strike any NATO or USA asset, anywhere in the world, without using nuclear weapons

- US aircraft carriers can be taken out in minutes

- Understanding comet impacts and kinetic energy

- Full interview with Jeffrey Prather

- Warning on false flag attacks in Ukraine to be blamed on Russia

- Civil unrest in America – will blue states start civil war?

- Israel and the ICC decision that names Netanyahu and Gallant as war criminals

- Trump’s mass deportation plan to remove millions of illegals





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/