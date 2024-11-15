BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 18: Faith 101
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
3 views • 6 months ago

Every Christian wants more faith but few understand how obtain it. The Bible describes faith as something which is invisible and undetectable to our senses. Faith in a sense is a trust issue. As in, do I trust God to be there for me when I need Him?

Lazarus was sick and Mary and Martha watched their brother die. They thought that Jesus had arrived too late but their faith grew when He showed them death was no match for the Son of God. Jesus showed it was just as easy to resurrect the dead as it was to heal the sick.

Then there was a leper who was an outcast and a Roman centurion whose servant was sick. They desperately needed miracles and Jesus responded to their faith. Jesus marveled at the Roman officer’s strong faith and this is something for which you should strive as well because it will remove any obstacle.

Faith is a spiritual substance that will materialize in your life when you are willing to step into the unknown, believing that God will be there to handle any situation that might arise. The good news is that there is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1558.pdf

RLJ-1558 -- JULY 24, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
faithspiritual growthtrust in godgrowing in faithchristian beliefsovercoming obstacleshealing miraclesjesus and miraclesinvisible faithbiblical examples of faithlazarus resurrectionroman centurions faithspiritual substancestepping into the unknownunlimited potential with god
Related videos
