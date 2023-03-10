🔴Scott Ritter: Ukraine TRAPPED In Russian Crossfire

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Scott Ritter joins Stephen Gardner on this exclusive interview to discuss the Russia Ukraine war, the conflict of Bakhmut, the bad feelings between Putin and Zelenskyy and how this war will end. Russia rained down over 80 missile on Ukraine last night after figuring out how to bypass their air defense systems. Scott Ritter and Stephen Gardner also discuss military predictions of Colonel Douglas Macgregor on how this war will end and Putin's next military moves. 💵Check out Stephen current CASH GIVEAWAY: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/youtube Join My FREE Email Newsletter - Newsletter Page: https://stephengardner.ck.page/newsle... http://scottritterextra.com to read more from Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector.

TIMESTAMP: 0:55

Heavy Missile Attack On Ukraine.

9:10 Russia figures out how to bypass Ukraine's air defense missiles. Hits with 80+ missile, including hypersonic missiles.

10:40 Putin's next military move

16:30 Stephen shares his position on this war

26:00 A secret in Ukraine even the media has worked to bury

28:00 Ukraine will collapse and here's why

Who is Stephen Gardner? Stephen Gardner is a best-selling financial author with 8 books. He also does financial coaching to show clients how to build wealth and quickly eliminate their debt using his FOCUS method.




