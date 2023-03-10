BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔴Scott Ritter: Ukraine TRAPPED In Russian Crossfire
What is happening
254 views • 03/10/2023

Mar 9, 2023 #scottritter #douglasmacgregor #putin

Scott Ritter joins Stephen Gardner on this exclusive interview to discuss the Russia Ukraine war, the conflict of Bakhmut, the bad feelings between Putin and Zelenskyy and how this war will end. Russia rained down over 80 missile on Ukraine last night after figuring out how to bypass their air defense systems. Scott Ritter and Stephen Gardner also discuss military predictions of Colonel Douglas Macgregor on how this war will end and Putin's next military moves. 💵Check out Stephen current CASH GIVEAWAY: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/youtube Join My FREE Email Newsletter - Newsletter Page: https://stephengardner.ck.page/newsle... http://scottritterextra.com to read more from Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector.

TIMESTAMP: 0:55

Heavy Missile Attack On Ukraine.

9:10 Russia figures out how to bypass Ukraine's air defense missiles. Hits with 80+ missile, including hypersonic missiles.

10:40 Putin's next military move

16:30 Stephen shares his position on this war

26:00 A secret in Ukraine even the media has worked to bury

28:00 Ukraine will collapse and here's why

29:00 Why Putin attacked Ukraine Subscribe and hit the bell to be notified of new videos:    / @stephengardner1   Who is Stephen Gardner? Stephen Gardner is a best-selling financial author with 8 books. He also does financial coaching to show clients how to build wealth and quickly eliminate their debt using his FOCUS method. His most popular book is Taming Wall Street. The two strategies taught in Taming Wall Street did NOT lose money during the coronavirus market drop, The Great Recession or the Great Depression. Get a FREE digital copy of Stephen Gardner's best-selling book Taming Wall Street: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/work-w... Don't like digital books, buy Taming Wall Street on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Taming-Wall-St... Stephen is on a mission to help strengthen America one family at a time. #scottritter #douglasmacgregor #putin #russia #russiaukrainewar #biden #useconomy2022 #recession #stockmarket #dailynews #fauci #trump #dowjones #sandp500 #gold #socialsecurity #ssi #ssdi #ssa #irs #wef #worldeconomicforum


societybidenputinnatozelenskyscott ritterstephen gardnerukraine trappedrussian crossfire
