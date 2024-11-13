Two Biggest Moments of my Life 11/13/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares some of the biggest moments in his life. How he was Baptized in the Holy Spirit, Leading folks to the Lord and much more!

00:00 – Age 5-9

02:07 – Baptized in the Holy Spirit

08:41 – Chevrolet Dealer

17:50 – Prophecy Club

27:31 – Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support