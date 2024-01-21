Create New Account
Rockefeller Dynasty: One step ahead of world events?
Kla.TV - English
David Rockefeller’s global strategy was once summarized as follows: “If you control the oil, you control the nations; if you control the food, you control the people; if you control the money, you control the world.” A look at history shows what this quote is all about.

Keywords
politicsnworockefellerinsidecorona

