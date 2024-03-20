BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Type 2 Diabetes
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
63 views • 03/20/2024

Approximately 35 million Americans suffer from Diabetes and about 90% of those cases are adult onset (Type 2 Diabetes)! This is a staggering statistic, although not surprising considering obesity is the main factor in type 2 diabetes.

If you suffer from type 2 diabetes, the truth is that lack of insulin is not your problem…your lifestyle habits are!

Your pancreas makes insulin in proportion to the sugar that you eat. Remember, all simple carbohydrates convert to sugar in the body. The more sugars you ingest, the more insulin your pancreas secretes into your body.

Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses Type 2 Diabetes and how to reverse course and get your health back, naturally!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthobesitydiabetestype 2 diabetesdr steven hotzewellness revolution
