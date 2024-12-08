Fox News reporter killed by VAXX poison injections

KELLY POWERS. Fox News commentator Dr. Kelly Powers died from glioblastoma, a brain cancer expected to increase by 72% in coming years, after a four-year battle.

###

" @DrKellyPowers Mar 16, 2020 In 2018, discussed on

@cvpayne upcoming #superbugs & the need for further #vaccine development in lieu of future widespread infections & amidst the adversity to drug companies. #coronavirus #corona #COVID19

@FoxBusiness @foxnews "





3:44 PM · Mar 16, 2020

from Manhattan, NY

https://x.com/DrKellyPowers/status/1239683901733449735

###

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love & support you have showed me. My apologies for delayed replies & acknowledgments. My vision is still impaired but slowly improving. Please continue to pray for my sight. 🙏🏻It’s also been a painful few days but today is post-op day 5 and pain is being managed."

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CCzYnCOJ3fi/?img_index=1

https://www.instagramDOTcom/drkellypowers/





Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/