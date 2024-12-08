Fox News reporter killed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
KELLY POWERS. Fox News commentator Dr. Kelly Powers died from glioblastoma, a brain cancer expected to increase by 72% in coming years, after a four-year battle.
###
" @DrKellyPowers Mar 16, 2020 In 2018, discussed on
@cvpayne upcoming #superbugs & the need for further #vaccine development in lieu of future widespread infections & amidst the adversity to drug companies. #coronavirus #corona #COVID19
@FoxBusiness @foxnews "
3:44 PM · Mar 16, 2020
from Manhattan, NY
https://x.com/DrKellyPowers/status/1239683901733449735
###
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love & support you have showed me. My apologies for delayed replies & acknowledgments. My vision is still impaired but slowly improving. Please continue to pray for my sight. 🙏🏻It’s also been a painful few days but today is post-op day 5 and pain is being managed."
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CCzYnCOJ3fi/?img_index=1
https://www.instagramDOTcom/drkellypowers/
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/