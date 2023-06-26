State Of The Nation with Franco Terrazzano and Doug Sharpe

What a difference a decade can make.





Since 2013, Canada’s federal debt has more than doubled. It is currently more than $1.2 trillion. The average Canadian’s personal share of public debt is just over $50,000 (including federal and provincial portions). Interest on the debt is now one of Canada’s biggest national expenses.





Who pays for this? Plainly put, every single one of us through taxation and through the reduction of public services.





In spite of this, the current federal government of Canada continues to rack up aggressive fiscal deficits. This year it is expected to reach $40 billion, almost $10 billion higher than forecasted.





Here with us today to discuss are two familiar guests, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and Doug Sharpe of the National Leadership Briefing and Canada Family Action. We’ll be talking about our economic situation and other national matters such as the Alberta election results and general citizen action opportunities on the immediate horizon for all of us.





Thanks for joining us.





____________________________





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





ALSO, FIND US AT:





Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/





Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#faytene #Canada #fiscal #debt #deficit #national #citizen #engagement #homeschool #education #alberta #election