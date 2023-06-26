BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

State Of The Nation with Franco Terrazzano and Doug Sharpe
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 06/26/2023

What a difference a decade can make.  


Since 2013, Canada’s federal debt has more than doubled. It is currently more than $1.2 trillion.  The average Canadian’s personal share of public debt is just over $50,000 (including federal and provincial portions). Interest on the debt is now one of Canada’s biggest national expenses.  


Who pays for this?  Plainly put, every single one of us through taxation and through the reduction of public services.     


In spite of this, the current federal government of Canada continues to rack up aggressive fiscal deficits.  This year it is expected to reach $40 billion, almost $10 billion higher than forecasted.  


Here with us today to discuss are two familiar guests, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and Doug Sharpe of the National Leadership Briefing and Canada Family Action.  We’ll be talking about our economic situation and other national matters such as the Alberta election results and general citizen action opportunities on the immediate horizon for all of us.  


Thanks for joining us.


____________________________


Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


____________________________


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join


ALSO, FIND US AT:


Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/


Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#faytene #Canada #fiscal #debt #deficit #national #citizen #engagement #homeschool #education #alberta #election

Keywords
electioneducationcanadadebtdeficitnationalcitizenhomeschoolengagementalbertafiscalfaytene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy