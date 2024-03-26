Major Incident! Key Bridge in Baltimore Collapses. On The Line! Preliminary Report.

I will expound on this God willing later. This is not only a MAJOR disruption but IMO a sort of domino falling in the heart of the rebellious 13. Which connects BY LINE (seed?) to the 13 colonies/territories of Israel when Joseph is two, Ephraim and Manasseh. I believe this is worthy of more study for sure! I pray for discernment for all of us in Jesus name. His grace and peace be with you all!

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-68663489

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/maryland-bridge-collapse-francis-scott-key-bridge-boat-baltimore-rcna145047





God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





