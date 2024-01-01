Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RUSSIAN CLAIMS HE CURED HIS CANCER ?
channel image
Tilt
110 Subscribers
1949 views
Published 2 months ago

Came across this video about a Russian chap, that claims to have cured his own stage 4 cancer. Might be interesting for someone, if in this situation. Might be real or BS, maybe do more research ?

Keywords
healthcancerrussiacurefitnessstage 4

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket