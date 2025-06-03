© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Independent Member of U.K. Parliament, Andrew Bridgen on the vaxxine harms and deaths, "mountains of data piling up."
"I know that the vaccines are killing and maiming people... they tried to bribe me to shut up with anything I wanted... then... they threatened me and told me that... they're not going to let it come out for 20 years, the truth about the vaccines."
