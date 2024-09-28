Autumn Is Also A Growing Season! 🍂 🤩🐶

Autumn is a time to shift from growing spring and summer veggies to winter and spring crops. My cabbages, turnips and kabocha pumpkin are doing well. I also bought more lemon and mikan trees, plus some broccoli starts. And this week I made my version of eggplant parmesan.

"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 🤩🐶