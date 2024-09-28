Autumn Is Also A Growing Season! 🍂 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Autumn is a time to shift from growing spring and summer veggies to winter and spring crops. My cabbages, turnips and kabocha pumpkin are doing well. I also bought more lemon and mikan trees, plus some broccoli starts. And this week I made my version of eggplant parmesan.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 🤩🐶