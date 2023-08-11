Ukraine Update Aug 11, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 10AUG2023

⚡️ Last night attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles were foiled over the territory of Kaluga and Moscow regions, as well as Sevastopol.

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, in the course of conducting offensive operations, assault detachments of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line.

▫️7 counterattacks by 14th and 44th mechanized brigades of the AFU have been repelled close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka and Mankovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in close cooperation with aviation and artillery, have successfully repelled 17 attacks by AFU assault groups close to Belogorovka, Novomikhailovka and Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were over 290 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, and 2 D-20 howitzers.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of actions by units of the Russian grouping of troops, aviation and artillery, a counterattack of the 46th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU has been repelled near Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 3 Msta-B howitzers, as well as D-20 and D-30 guns.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, an attack by an assault detachment of the 21st Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been successfully repelled near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by aviation, artillery, and units of the Vostok Group of Forces, 2 attacks by AFU assault groups have been repelled near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 130 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 1 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery system, as well as Msta-B and D-20 howitzers.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 pickup trucks, 1 D-30 howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized manpower and military hardware in 146 areas.

▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 28th Mechanized Brigade has been destroyed near Dyleevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️2 command posts of 63rd and 110th mechanized brigades of the AFU have been hit close to Torskoye and Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Air defense facilities have intercepted 5 HIMARS and Uragan rocket-propelled projectiles.

▫️In addition, 38 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Pershotravnyovoye (Kharkov region), Gorlikovka, Georgievka, Vasilyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chapaevka (Zaporozhye region), and Vasilyevka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry