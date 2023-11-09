⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (9 Nov 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(9 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 30th and 67th mechanised brigades close to Timkovka and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

▫️Up to 25 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️In the course of counterbattery warfare, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, three Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers were wiped out.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled three attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 1st Special Operations Brigade near Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy lost up to 160 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems in this direction.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd, 30th, and 67th mechanised brigades close to Bondarnoye, Nikolayevka, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses amounted to up to 330 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, and 10 motor vehicles in this direction.

▫️In the course of counterbattery warfare, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, two Msta-B and Msta-S howitzers, as well as one D-30 were neutralised.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Brigade, 72nd Mechanised Brigade, and 79th Airborne Brigade near Antonovka, Novomikhailovka, Novoukrainka, and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade were thwarted close to Staromayorskoye and Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

▫️In addition, in the course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Grad MLRS were neutralised.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by helicopters, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 33rd Mechanised Brigade north of Novoprokopovka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Moreover, the Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 117th Territorial Defence Brigade and 118th Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Up to 75 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 pickup trucks were wiped out.

▫️In Kherson direction, the Russian Group of Forces delivered strikes at AFU manpower on Melky and Aleshinskiy islands.

▫️The enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 75 Ukrainian troops, 3 motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, & Missile Troops & Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 118 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence units intercepted one Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft close to Koptevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Seven U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles were shot down over the past 24 hours.

▫️In addition, 38 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted near Tavolzhanka (Kharkov region), Lipovoye (DPR), Sergeyevka, Nezhurino (LPR), Skelevatoye, Ulyanovka & Mirnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

📊In total, 533 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,771 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,306 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,183 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,035 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,126 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.